Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $183.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $238.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.27.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN traded up $9.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. 34,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,156. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,618,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.