Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $183.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $238.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.27.

MTN traded up $9.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. 34,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,156. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,618,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit