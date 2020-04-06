ValuEngine Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 17,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

