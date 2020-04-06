ValuEngine Downgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Strong Sell

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 939,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.81. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 5,700 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

