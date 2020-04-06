ValuEngine Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

