ValuEngine Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit