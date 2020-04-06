ValuEngine Downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MESA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 1,978,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,232. The company has a market cap of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.