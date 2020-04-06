ValuEngine Downgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

PAGP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 244,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.85. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

