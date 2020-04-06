ValuEngine Downgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

PAGP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 244,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.85. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit