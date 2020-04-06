ValuEngine Downgrades Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFS. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 18,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

