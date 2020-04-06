ValuEngine Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 506,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,195. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $161,602.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Joseph Loughrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.