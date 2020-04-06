ValuEngine Lowers Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 59,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,096 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at $4,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

