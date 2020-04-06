ValuEngine Lowers Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

