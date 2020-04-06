ValuEngine Lowers Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

KEQU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.