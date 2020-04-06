ValuEngine Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 7,741,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,222. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,272,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

