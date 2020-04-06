ValuEngine Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCNB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 36,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LCNB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LCNB by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

