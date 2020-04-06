ValuEngine Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 36,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. LCNB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LCNB by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in LCNB by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

