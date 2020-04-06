ValuEngine Lowers Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitex International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

MNTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,382. Manitex International has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $102,910 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 933,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Manitex International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 134,142 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

