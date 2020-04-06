ValuEngine Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Merit Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

MMSI traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 453,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,176. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $425,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

