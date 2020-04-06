ValuEngine Lowers Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to Sell

Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PPSI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

