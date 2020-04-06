ValuEngine Lowers Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QBAK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.11. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Qualstar had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.