ValuEngine Lowers SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SBBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised SB One Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded SB One Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ SBBX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

