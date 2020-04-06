ValuEngine Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 528,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Simmons First National by 788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Simmons First National by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

