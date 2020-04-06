ValuEngine Upgrades Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hailiang Education Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Shares of HLG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,212. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.