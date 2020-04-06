ValuEngine Upgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Hold

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

IMGN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 2,681,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $596.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

