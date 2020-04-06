ValuEngine Upgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

IMGN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 2,681,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $596.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit