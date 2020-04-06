ValuEngine Upgrades iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

