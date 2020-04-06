ValuEngine Upgrades iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit