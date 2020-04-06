ValuEngine Upgrades iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.01. 1,755,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $110.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

