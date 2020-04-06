ValuEngine Upgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to “Buy”

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $145,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,261,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,517. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

