ValuEngine Upgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to “Sell”

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.48%.

In other news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,585.35. Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

