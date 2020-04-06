ValuEngine Upgrades LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNSS. TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LRAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

GNSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 213,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,311. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.38. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LRAD news, Director John G. Coburn purchased 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in LRAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

