ValuEngine Upgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.29.

NYSE:SNX traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.01. 37,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,718 shares of company stock worth $5,288,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 854.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

