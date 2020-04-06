Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. AlphaValue downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of VEOEY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

