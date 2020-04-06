Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSLR shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 2,677,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.91. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 55,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $498,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 826,940 shares of company stock worth $7,668,934. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

