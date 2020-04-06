VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.34. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 3,446.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 220,557 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

