W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut W. R. Grace & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.38.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

