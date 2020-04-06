Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 14.9% Higher

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price rose 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 6,212,623 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,038,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Get Waitr alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 151.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Waitr by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.