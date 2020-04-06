Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $186.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $254.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Waters by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 199.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.