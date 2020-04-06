Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,710 ($61.96) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,830 ($63.54) to GBX 4,710 ($61.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 4,830 ($63.54). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/11/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.99).

2/11/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,776.50 ($49.68). 2,698,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,968 ($39.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,650.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Rio Tinto plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 177.47 ($2.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.