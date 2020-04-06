Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CDK Global (CDK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) recently:

4/6/2020 – CDK Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

4/4/2020 – CDK Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – CDK Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – CDK Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – CDK Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – CDK Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

2/6/2020 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 954,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,713. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,895,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

