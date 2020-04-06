Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group remains well-poised for growth on strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses — owing to higher compensation and benefits, technology expenses, depreciation, and others — raise its financial risks. its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market.”

4/3/2020 – CME Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $243.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $216.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $249.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $214.00.

2/25/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $8.70 on Monday, hitting $182.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.56. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

Get CME Group Inc alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.