Wells Fargo & Co Trims Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price to $2.00

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.24 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

