WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WCC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

NYSE WCC opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

