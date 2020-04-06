WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54, 208,198 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 366,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOW. B. Riley downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $349.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

