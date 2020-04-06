Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading 12.7% Higher

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)’s share price shot up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.58, 783,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 812,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Xperi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.