Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

British Land stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. British Land has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.72.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.