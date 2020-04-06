Zacks Investment Research Lowers CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Hold

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

CDK traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 954,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.