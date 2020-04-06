Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.08 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $30.08 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00511330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00109397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002261 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 98,298,050 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

