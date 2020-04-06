Zilla Achieves Market Cap of $240,046.98 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $240,046.98 and $16,781.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.