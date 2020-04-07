$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Several brokerages have commented on EC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 469.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8938 per share. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

