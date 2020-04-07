$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. D. R. Horton reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. TheStreet lowered D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 6,108,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,420. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

