-$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce ($1.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 365.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 48,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,775. The company has a market cap of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

