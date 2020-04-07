$21.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $21.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $108.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.80 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $231.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,717. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,233,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,658,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 180,656 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

