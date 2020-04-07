$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post sales of $30.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the lowest is $26.90 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $147.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $191.15 million, with estimates ranging from $187.20 million to $196.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,799. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

